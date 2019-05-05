Shaving heads for cancer research

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a startling statistic, behind accidents cancer is the second leading cause of death in children between the ages of one and 14-years-old, according to the American Cancer Society. Today, community members are going bald to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Dozens of people were here at the University of Minnesota Rochester not to get an education but shave a head to find a cure for cancer.

Eric and Sophia Vanderheiden are taking the stage to get the big chop.

“This is something that we've been doing, well Sophie has done it for three years now,” said Eric.

It’s formed into a growing family tradition, to help support her mom's patients. Armanda Vanderheiden is a pediatric nurse at Mayo Clinic.

“We're the Mayo Clinic we do see a lot of the worst of the worst. People come to us for the second opinion . for the last chance of hope,” she said.

According to the American Cancer Society more than ten thousand children in the US under the age of 15 were diagnosed with cancer last year and childhood cancer rates continue to increase.

Sophia raised over $2,000 this year for the Saint Baldrick Cancer Research Foundation, earning a medal for her hard work.

“makes me feel proud of myself,” she said.

Her parents smiling ear to ear for Sophia working to give hope to families.

Organizers today were able to achieve there goal of $8,000.

that money goes to helping fund research for childhood cancer