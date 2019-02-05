ROCHESTER, Minn. – With more snow in the forecast, we’re going to encounter plows out on the road.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has an important message for drivers, be cautious.

So far this winter, there have been more than 25 crashes statewide involving vehicles and state snow plows.

Like many Minnesotans, Erik Levorson is used to sharing the road with snowplows. However sometimes, that can lead to unfortunate events.

“And a snow plow comes flying right past me, not slowing down or anything, and actually dinged my truck a little bit,” Levorson said.

He thinks snowplow drivers do a great job, but it’s still a two-way street.

Before the next snowfall, MnDOT wants to remind drivers to stay alert, stay back, slow down, be patient, and don’t drive distracted.

Last year in Minnesota, there were a little more than 80 crashes involving vehicles and MnDOT snowplow.

Other steps you can take to stay safe on the road include turning on your headlights, turning off cruise control, and wearing your seat belt.