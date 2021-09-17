Sharing the road with semi trucks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local accidents involving big rigs are causing concern.
Whether you're driving on 2 lane or 4-lane roadways, it's critical to share the road with those big tractor-trailers.
In order to keep everyone on the road a bit safer including truckers, Lawrence Transportation Company Director of Safety, Pete Ney, says if you're at a stop sign and a truck is making a wide turn, be patient and give them plenty of space.
Trucks’ blind spots are more or less the entire right side, so if you're going to pass a truck on the interstate, pass in the left lane only.
“If you're following too close the driver cannot see you so it's just very important if you are gonna pass a tractor-trailer on the interstate you do it in a timely fashion with your eyes straight ahead,” Ney emphasizes.
He also advises drivers to use the '3-second rule.'
“In other words, when you're going down the interstate get a landmark, an overpass, or a sign, and then count three seconds from when that truck was there. That's a safe space,” he explains.
For a fully loaded truck, it takes the length of 3 full football fields to stop so again be sure to allow plenty of room.
