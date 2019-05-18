Sharing the future of technology and business in North Iowa

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Some local business leaders are discussing how technology is pushing their industries forward, and changing the future of their businesses.

During Friday morning's TechTalk at the Surf Ballroom, four North Iowa-based CEO's from MetalCraft, MercyOne North Iowa, DealerBuilt and Kingland Systems shared their experience with how technology has changed their respective company's culture, being innovators as rural entrepreneurs, balancing vision and risk management, and how future changes in technology could work in their business, as well as job outlook.

Mike Trasatti is the CEO of DealerBuilt, which creates software for automotive dealerships.

"There's a global reach that's exciting here in North Iowa, to realize how global some of these tech companies are. It was really a nice time for someone to come in and say, 'what is available to North Iowans when it comes to technology.'"

He discusses the ways the company is working to recruit new employees, and says the job outlook is strong.

"If we think that we create a nice place to work, people are then going to communicate and talk to others about, 'you know what, I like what I do.' We do outreach programs, we're involved in the schools and job fairs."

The TechTalk is part of the 'TechBrew' series of meetings to share the passion of technology and entrepreneurship to the community. If interested, there will be a TechBrew meeting at Limestone Brewers in Osage on May 28th.