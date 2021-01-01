Sharing kindness to Rochester small businesses

Many small businesses across the state of Minnesota have fallen on hard times with COVID-19 restrictions.

One local gym is encouraging people to give back by helping support other businesses in the community.

Staff of Detour Gym in Rochester have created a Gofundme in effort to help out businesses who've received no state or federal support.

The funds will go to local businesses - that despite the hardships of the pandemic - have still given back to their community.

Restaurants include Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria, The Tap House, and Whistle Binkies.

Detour owner Matthew Arnold says it's not about supporting his business, but the other businesses in the community struggling to survive.

He explains, “I feel like they are the ones that deserve it. They've paid it forward for so many years, and so it's our turn to help them."

Arnold says the struggle of these businesses doesn't go unnoticed.

He adds, “I see the lack of help they're receiving-- and these are businesses that are for the most part-- they're the ones that are going out there and helping the community."

So far $750 of the five thousand dollar goal has been raised in support of local restaurants. To contribute, visit here. https://www.gofundme.com/f/sharing-kindness-to-rochester-mn-small-businesses?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer