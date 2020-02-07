Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Sharing a century's worth of experience

100 year old teacher sharing her life experience with 1st graders as part of the 100th day of school

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 2:06 AM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 2:07 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Not just one decade, but 10! A 100 year-old North Iowa woman is taking her life lessons to the classroom.

Loree Kulhavy attended school in a one-room schoolhouse growing up, and for many years, taught 2nd grade in Plymouth, Rock Falls and Manly.

On the 100th day of school on Thursday, 1st graders at Mason City's Roosevelt Elementary got the chance to ask questions about her life, including changes in teaching and the classroom.

"They have more opportunities...instruments to use, like computers, and before that, typewriters. It's a whole new world."

So what's her secret to living 100?

"I think living a normal life and eating right, and your actions, for the most part. I never had any trouble."

Kulhavy had 7 siblings, and is the only one still living.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 19°
Snow possible tonight, looking likely on Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris interviews Angie from Cameo at SocialIce

Image

Chris interviews William from Cafe Steam at SocialIce

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/6

Image

Curling an option at SocialICE

Image

Three Clear Lake athlete sign NLIs

Image

Sharing a century of experience

Image

Coronavirus impacting Rochester resident

Image

Hospitals prepare for Coronavirus

Image

Council talks budget

Image

Managing traffic on East River Road

Community Events