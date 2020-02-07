Sharing a century's worth of experience

MASON CITY, Iowa - Not just one decade, but 10! A 100 year-old North Iowa woman is taking her life lessons to the classroom.

Loree Kulhavy attended school in a one-room schoolhouse growing up, and for many years, taught 2nd grade in Plymouth, Rock Falls and Manly.

On the 100th day of school on Thursday, 1st graders at Mason City's Roosevelt Elementary got the chance to ask questions about her life, including changes in teaching and the classroom.

"They have more opportunities...instruments to use, like computers, and before that, typewriters. It's a whole new world."

So what's her secret to living 100?

"I think living a normal life and eating right, and your actions, for the most part. I never had any trouble."

Kulhavy had 7 siblings, and is the only one still living.