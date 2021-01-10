Shaking off cabin fever at the Mason City Family YMCA

MASON CITY, Iowa - Spending more time at home because of COVID-19 may have you and your family feeling that cabin fever. Now, the Mason City Family YMCA is creating a series of activities to get you up and moving.

On Saturdays through the winter months, the Y is holding the 'Cabin Fever Series', a series of family-friendly activities ranging from obstacle courses and snow sculptures, to building Rube Goldberg machines, racing recycled plastic boats, a scavenger hunt and even a Mason City-centric version of the game show "Jeopardy!".

Activities director Dylan Gonda hopes that the series can help families bond with one another during these down times.

"We know how dark and dreary it is, it's already getting that way when it's hard to tell when it's night and day. This series is a way to get people out of the house, come to the Y, have some fun that they haven't done in a long time, or ever done with their family."

Another program the Y is running this season is the 'Reset Challenge', a 6-week program that encourages participants to get active for 20 minutes a day, with the goal of getting strong in mind, body and spirit.

"2020 was an awful year for the wrong reasons. We want 2021 to be the year to remember for the right reasons. Resetting and reevaluating what our priorities are, and what we can work on for ourselves as a community and as individuals."

To participate in either program, and for a full list of activities, contact the YMCA at 641-422-5999. For the Cabin Fever Series, it's free to member families, $15 for non-member families.