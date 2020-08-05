Sexually transmitted diseases continue to increase in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Sexually transmitted diseases continued to increase in Minnesota in 2019.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says there were 33,725 cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis reported in 2019 compared to 32,024 cases in 2018.

• Chlamydia, the number one reported infectious disease in the state, increased by 4% to 24,535 cases in 2019.

• Gonorrhea remained the second most commonly reported STD in Minnesota with 8,063 cases reported in 2019, a 7% increase.

• Syphilis overall increased by 23% with 1,127 cases in 2019. There were 385 primary and secondary syphilis cases reported in 2019, a 32% increase. Minnesota congenital syphilis cases increased in 2019 by 110% to 21 cases.

“Our improved analysis of syphilis data has shown a more detailed picture of how syphilis is impacting counties across the state,” says MDH State Epidemiologist and Medical Director Dr. Ruth Lynfield. “We are now able to identify hotspots earlier than before and complete a more real-time look into what is going on in these areas.”

A syphilis outbreak in north-central Minnesota that has been going on since 2016 continues. MDH says cases have also increased in the Twin Cities metropolitan area and new infections are particularly affecting:

• Females, especially those who are pregnant or of childbearing age.

• Males, particularly among men who have sex with men.

• People who inject drugs.

• People experiencing homelessness.

• People co-infected with HIV and hepatitis A and C.

The level of congenital syphilis is also the highest every reported in Minnesota. MDH says congenital syphilis (syphilis in a fetus or infant at birth) can cause serious complications such as miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, birth defects and infant death. In 2019, 21 cases of congenital syphilis in infants were reported, representing a 110% increase from 2018.

“Syphilis is a complicated disease that can cause serious health problems, but people often don’t recognize symptoms right away,” says Christine Jones, STD, HIV and TB section manager at MDH. “Luckily, there are many places people can be tested and treated for syphilis and other STDs across the state.”