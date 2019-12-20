Clear
Sex with teens means probation for Austin man

Ethan Dulitz
Sentenced over one year after his arrest.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 3:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. - A Mower County man is sentenced for criminal sexual conduct involving two teen girls.

Ethan Greeley Dulitz, 21 of Austin, was arrested in October 2018 and accused of sexual contact with two 14-year-old girls in August. He pleaded guilty in June to two counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.

On Friday, Dulitz was sentenced to 15 years of supervised probation. He must also register as a predatory offender and pay $1,842 in restitution.

