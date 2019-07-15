Clear
Sex trafficking resource closes in Rochester

There are still efforts being made to combat the scourge

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 8:57 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Before it closed, the non-profit Mission 21 was set up to increase awareness about sex trafficking.
The organization now says its mission is complete.

The effort to end trafficking isn’t over.
For the last few years, Olmsted County has a sex trafficking task force.
Local organizations including county and city law enforcement come to together each month to address sexual exploitation.

“This crosses rule and metro lines for sure,’’ said Laura Sutherland.

Laura Sutherland is the program manager at Victim Services and part of the task force. The task force aims to reduce the number of victims and step up enforcement of predators. Sutherland tells KIMT education is also part of the effort.

“That 14-year-old is regularly getting together with a 18-year-old or 19-year-old that's of concern to us,” she said.

She said although Mission 21 is no longer operating. The effort to help victims will never go away.

"There's many partners that we get together with to provide the most complete wrap around services that we can for any individual client,” she said.

Parents are urged to be aware of what kids are posting on social media.
There's a 24-hour crisis line you can call if you or someone you know is in danger.
The crisis line is 507-289-0636

