Sex trafficking charges filed against five eastern Iowa men

DES MOINES, Iowa – Five eastern Iowa men have been charged with sex trafficking.

A federal grand jury has indicted Arrion Marcus West, Albert Kelly Price, Kendall Andrew Streb, Tommy Tate Collins, and Isaiah Devon Patterson with multiple charges of sex trafficking in Johnson County and elsewhere.

West, 25, is accused of trafficking one minor victim in October and November 2018 and a second minor victim from January through March 2018. West allegedly enticed, recruited, and transported minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts, and took money made from those commercial sex acts.

Price, 39, is charged with trafficking three separate minor victims and with distributing marijuana to two of those victims. Price is alleged to have transported the minor victims to hotels and other locations where he paid them to engage in sex acts, while also using force, fraud, and coercion to make them comply.

Streb, 52, is charged with several sex trafficking, drug, and firearm offenses, occurring between February 2018 and February 2019. Streb allegedly transported two separate minors to hotel rooms and paid the minor victims to engage in sex acts. Streb is also charged with distributing methamphetamine to minors, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and with offenses related to possessing firearms while being a drug user and in connection with a drug trafficking offense.

Collins, 40, is accused of paying a minor victim to engage in commercial sex acts and distributing marijuana and cocaine to that minor.

Patterson, 21, is charged with one count of sex trafficking a minor victim.

These charges stem from an investigation spearheaded by the Iowa City Police Department with support from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Coralville Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Johnson County Attorney’s Office is assisting with the prosecution, which is being handled by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.