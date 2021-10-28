Sex crime with teen victim means probation for Austin man

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man gets a quarter-century of probation for sexually assaulting a teenager.

Kristopher Lin Cook, 21 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to 25 years of supervised probation and ordered to do 500 hours of community work service or pay a $5,000 fine.

Cook pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct after he was accused of having sex with his 15-year-old victim multiple times. Investigators said at least one of the instances was when the victim was heavily intoxicated and that Cook at another time had choked his victim into submission.

As part of a plea deal, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, an additional count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed.