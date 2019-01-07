Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sex crime sentence for Stewartville man

Pleaded guilty to inappropriate touching of a minor.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Criminal sexual conduct with a minor results in probation for a Stewartville man.

Craig Dean Jech, 63, was arrested in June 2018 and accused of inappropriately touching his victim. He pleaded guilty to one count of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct with two other charges of 3rd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct being dismissed.

Jech was sentenced Monday to 27 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and 10 years of probation. He will also have to perform 100 hours of community work service and register as a predatory offender.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Eat for energy

Image

My Money - Your money this year

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events