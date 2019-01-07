Sex crime sentence for Stewartville man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Criminal sexual conduct with a minor results in probation for a Stewartville man.

Craig Dean Jech, 63, was arrested in June 2018 and accused of inappropriately touching his victim. He pleaded guilty to one count of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct with two other charges of 3rd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct being dismissed.

Jech was sentenced Monday to 27 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and 10 years of probation. He will also have to perform 100 hours of community work service and register as a predatory offender.