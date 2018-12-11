Clear

Sex assault trial scheduled in Rochester

Man was arrested in July.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 1:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a party is pleading not guilty.

Marcus Aaron Shines, 36 of Rochester, was arrested on July 28 and charged with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. Authorities say he assaulted a woman in her 20s at a party in the 1600 block of 8 ½ Street SE.

Shines entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday and is scheduled to stand trial beginning on May 13, 2019.


