MASON CITY, Iowa – A man charged with sex with a teen is pleading not guilty.

Kenton Yakeil Hentz, 27 of Mason City, is charged with 3rd degree sexual abuse. Police say Hentz had sex with a 14-year-old female between February and May of 2019.

Hentz was arrested on October 23. His trial is scheduled to start on January 26, 2021.