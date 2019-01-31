Sex abuse charges filed against Wright county teen

CLARION, Iowa – A Wright County teen is charged with sexual misconduct with children.

Carter Ryan Goodell, 17 of Goldfield, is accused of 2nd degree sex abuse, and two counts of lascivious acts with a child. Charges were filed on January 25 and Goodell was arrested that same day.

According to court documents, Goodell is alleged to have exposed his penis to a three-year-old child on June 4, 2018, in Goldfield and asked the child to touch it. Goodell is also accused of touching the genitals of a five-year-old female on December 8, 2018, in Clarion.