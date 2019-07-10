Sex abuse charge dropped in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A lack of witnesses leads to the dismissal of a sex abuse charge against a Joice man.
Carols David Morales, 20, was jailed in June for 3rd degree sex abuse. Worth County authorities say DNA evidence identified Morales as the man who performed sex acts on a passed out woman in a car in May 2017.
However, the Worth County Attorney’s Office says the victim does not want to testify due to medical reasons and the nurse who completed the sexual assault kit in this case cannot be located. According to a motion to dismiss, prosecutors believe “the State is unable to submit testimony outlining the sexual assault actions perpetrated by the defendant, and it resulted in a large hole in the chain of custody of the sexual assault kit.”
The judge granted the dismissal and ordered the State of Iowa to pay all court costs.
