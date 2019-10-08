Clear

Sex abuse charge dropped against Decorah man

Prosecutors say witness has left the state.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A sex abuse charge is dismissed against a Winneshiek County man.

Ronnie Dean Schnuelle, 53 of Decorah, had been accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12. He pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree sexual abuse but before his trial could begin, the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office filed to dismiss the case.

The County Attorney’s Office stated in a motion to the court that a witness against Schnuelle had left the state and did not respond to communication attempts by authorities.

The judge has granted the motion and dropped the charge against Schnuelle.

