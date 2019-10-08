DECORAH, Iowa – A sex abuse charge is dismissed against a Winneshiek County man.
Ronnie Dean Schnuelle, 53 of Decorah, had been accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12. He pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree sexual abuse but before his trial could begin, the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office filed to dismiss the case.
The County Attorney’s Office stated in a motion to the court that a witness against Schnuelle had left the state and did not respond to communication attempts by authorities.
The judge has granted the motion and dropped the charge against Schnuelle.
Related Content
- Sex abuse charge dropped against Decorah man
- Man arrested for Decorah burglary
- Decorah man sentenced for harassment
- Sex abuse charge dropped in Worth County
- Disturbance call in Decorah leads to felony domestic abuse charge
- Watch: The Decorah eagle cam
- Decorah man sentenced for jail brawl
- Decorah man sentenced for multiple drug crimes
- Decorah teen pleads not guilty to sexual abuse
- Sex abuse case dropped in Winnebago County
Scroll for more content...