Sex abuse charge dismissed against Franklin County man

HAMPTON, Iowa – A rape charge has been dropped against a Franklin County man.

Richard Jan Arends, 55 of Hampton, was accused of first-degree sexual abuse in 2019. Law enforcement said Arends choked a woman until she passed out and when the woman revived, she said Arends was raping her. The charge was eventually reduced to third-degree sexual abuse and Arends pleaded not guilty.

The charge has now been dismissed “in the furtherance of justice” because court records say the alleged victim cannot be located.