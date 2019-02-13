Sex abuse charge against 74-year-old Franklin County man

HAMPTON, Iowa – A Franklin County man is charged with 2nd degree sexual abuse.
Authorities say Clair Nelson Heiserman, 74 of Coulter, performed sex acts on a child under the age of 12 on “many different occasions” between June 2012 and September 2018.
The charges were filed on February 5 in Franklin County District Court.
