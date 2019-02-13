Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sex abuse charge against 74-year-old Franklin County man

Accused of abusing a child under 12 years old.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 7:30 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 6:05 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HAMPTON, Iowa – A Franklin County man is charged with 2nd degree sexual abuse.

Authorities say Clair Nelson Heiserman, 74 of Coulter, performed sex acts on a child under the age of 12 on “many different occasions” between June 2012 and September 2018.

The charges were filed on February 5 in Franklin County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events