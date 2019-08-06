Clear

Sex abuse arrest in Hancock County

Paul Dewitt Paul Dewitt

Man facing six charges.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 7:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A man is arrested on six counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse in Hancock County.

Paul Dean Dewitt, 73, was charged Tuesday. He’s accused of sexually abusing a female victim six times over the course of a year. According to court documents, Dewitt admitted to committing the sexual acts.

Dewitt was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on $90,000 bond.

