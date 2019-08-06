Sex abuse arrest in Hancock County

GARNER, Iowa – A man is arrested on six counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse in Hancock County.
Paul Dean Dewitt, 73, was charged Tuesday. He’s accused of sexually abusing a female victim six times over the course of a year. According to court documents, Dewitt admitted to committing the sexual acts.
Dewitt was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on $90,000 bond.
