Sewer project to start Thursday in downtown Rochester

Road and bus stop closures to be in place.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 12:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Phase three of the sewer improvement project along 1st Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE is scheduled to start Thursday.

The Rochester Public Works Department says 1st Avenue SE will be completely closed from the Civic Center Parking Ramp to 2nd Street SE. 2nd Street SE will be limited to one lane in each direction between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue SE. 3rd Avenue SE will also be reduced to one lane in each direction from the Government Center Parking Lot to the mid-point of the 3rd Avenue Bridge.

In addition, access to the Civic Center Parking Ramp will be from 1st Street SE.

Rochester Public Transit will shut down the stop near Fontaine Towers, west of the railroad tracks, and riders on routes 3, 4A, 4B, 4M, 5, 6B, 6M, 16, and 17 will have to board at the stop on the 3 Ave SE Bridge. Route 2 riders can use a temporary stop being created at the Civic Center near the crosswalk.

This work on both sanitary and storm sewers will cost an estimated $6.5 million.

