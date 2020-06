ROCHESTER, Minn. – Coronavirus testing is being temporarily suspended at Graham Park due to severe weather.

The collection site at the park will be shut down at 1 pm due to potentially severe weather and high winds. The testing site will reopen Wednesday, weather permitting.

Olmsted County Public Health says people experiencing COVID-like symptoms should contact the nurse triage line:

Olmsted Medical Center: 507-292-7266

Mayo Clinic: 507-293-9525