Flash Flood Watch issued for many counties in viewing area

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Flash Flooding Possible Tonight... .Thunderstorms could produce repeated rounds of heavy rainfall tonight which may lead to flash flooding. The location of where the heaviest rain will fall may change so be sure to monitor forecasts closely today. Be ready to move to higher ground if heavy rain develops. Also, be alert for possible rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* From this evening through Thursday morning

* Thunderstorms could produce repeated rounds of heavy rainfall tonight. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible with localized higher amounts.

* Be prepared for rapidly rising water levels and possible flooding if you are near a river, stream, or low lying area. Be ready to move to higher ground if heavy rain develops. Rock and mudslides are possible in steep terrain areas.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Le Sueur; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Steele; Waseca; Washington

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...EXCESSIVE RAINFALL EXPECTED TONIGHT... .A Flash Flood Watch has been issued tonight for areas from the Twin Cities, south and east of a line from Mankato, to Blue Earth in Minnesota, and areas south of New Richmond to Elk Mound in Wisconsin. Recent heavy rainfall has led to very moist soil conditions, and elevated streams and creeks across portions of east central, and south central Minnesota, as well as portions of west central Wisconsin. Thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread this evening across southern Minnesota, and into west central Wisconsin. The combination of deep moisture, high rainfall rates, and the antecedent conditions, will lead to rapid runoff. The rapid runoff could lead to flash flooding, especially in flood prone areas. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Minnesota and west central Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Anoka, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Steele, Waseca, and Washington. In west central Wisconsin, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, and St. Croix.

* From this evening through Thursday morning

* Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. 1 to 3 inches of rain expected, with localized higher amounts possible.

* Flash flooding is possible along area streams, as well as in urban and low-lying areas.

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Heavy Rainfall Possible in Northern Iowa Tonight... .Thunderstorms are expected in north central to northeast Iowa tonight. Ample moisture will be available for the storms with the potential for heavy rainfall tonight. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Iowa and northeast Iowa, including the following areas, in north central Iowa, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Winnebago, and Worth. In northeast Iowa, Black Hawk and Bremer.

* From this evening through Thursday morning

* Locally heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches will rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hours.

* Flash flooding is most likely in urban and poor drainage areas. Flash flooding is also possible near small streams and due to overland flooding.

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Flash Flooding Possible Tonight... .Thunderstorms could produce repeated rounds of heavy rainfall tonight which may lead to flash flooding. The location of where the heaviest rain will fall may change so be sure to monitor forecasts closely today. Be ready to move to higher ground if heavy rain develops. Also, be alert for possible rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* From this evening through Thursday morning

* Thunderstorms could produce repeated rounds of heavy rainfall tonight. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible with localized higher amounts.

* Be prepared for rapidly rising water levels and possible flooding if you are near a river, stream, or low lying area. Be ready to move to higher ground if heavy rain develops. Rock and mudslides are possible in steep terrain areas.

