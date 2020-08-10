Severe weather disrupting central Iowa Post Office services

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – The U.S. Postal Service says it is temporarily closing locations across central Iowa due to storm damage.

Severe weather has downed power lines and trees in many communities, limiting home delivery and access to mailboxes.

“We ask for patience from our customers as we assess the damage to our facilities, wait for power restoration in impacted locations and try to safely navigate to the mailboxes of our customers across Iowa,” says USPS District Manager Samarn Reed.

