Severe storms force I-35 to close between Ames and Alleman

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Transportation says Interstate 35 between Ames and Alleman has been blocked in both directions by severe weather.

I-680 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City has also been rendered impassable Monday along with several other roads.

The DOT says storm damage has impacted communications to digital message boards, so incoming traffic may not be alerted to the closures as they normally would be. There is currently no detour identified for the interstate closures as several of the usual detour routes are also impacted by the storm with debris and power lines over the roadway.

Travel in the affects areas is now recommended until crews can get out to remove power lines and clear debris.

To see the DOT map of statewide road closures, click here.