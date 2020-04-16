Severe Weather Awareness Week: Myths about tornadoes

This week is severe weather awareness week. With severe weather season fast approaching, it is time to dispel some common myths about the Midwest's most infamous natural disaster - tornadoes.

Myth: Hiding under a bridge provides safe shelter from a tornado.

Fact: Hiding under a bridge is a terrible place to seek refuge from a tornado. Bridges structures actually cause winds to accelerate, turning it into a wind tunnel.

Myth: Tornadoes can't strike the same place twice

Fact: They can and do. The first tornado ever tornado forecast was for a tornado that did exactly that.

Myth: Tornadoes can not cross bodies of water like lakes or rivers.

Fact: Tornadoes do not care whether they are on land or water. They occur in the atmosphere. Tornadoes have even been known to make it rain fish on very rare occasions after they pass over water.

Myth: Opening all the windows in your house equalizes the pressure, and prevents your house from exploding in a tornado.

Fact: Tornado damage comes from wind, and all the debris carried by wind. A wood board moving at over 100 mph will cut right through concrete.

Myth: Tornadoes can not travel up and down hillsides.

Fact: They can and do. Hills are not exempt from tornadoes.

