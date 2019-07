Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued throughout viewing area

It's shaping up to be an active weather today. There were already storms in southern Minnesota on Saturday morning that left damage in some locations in Albert Lea.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clayton; Emmet; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Hancock; Howard; Humboldt; Kossuth; Mitchell; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth; Wright

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE BREMER BUTLER CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLAYTON EMMET FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN HANCOCK HOWARD HUMBOLDT KOSSUTH MITCHELL PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS WINNEBAGO WINNESHIEK WORTH WRIGHT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Dodge; Faribault; Fillmore; Freeborn; Goodhue; Houston; Le Sueur; Martin; Mower; Nicollet; Olmsted; Redwood; Rice; Steele; Wabasha; Waseca; Watonwan; Winona

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLUE EARTH BROWN DODGE FARIBAULT FILLMORE FREEBORN GOODHUE HOUSTON LE SUEUR MARTIN MOWER NICOLLET OLMSTED REDWOOD RICE STEELE WABASHA WASECA WATONWAN WINONA