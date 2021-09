Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for viewing area until 10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for central and eastern Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and western Wisconsin until 10 PM CDT. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. A tornado or two may occur with the strongest storms. pic.twitter.com/QyBA3r0hYt — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) September 20, 2021

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Allamakee; Appanoose; Benton; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Buchanan; Butler; Cedar; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clarke; Clayton; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Delaware; Dubuque; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Howard; Humboldt; Iowa; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Linn; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Mitchell; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Van Buren; Wapello; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth; Wright

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 507 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ADAMS ALLAMAKEE APPANOOSE BENTON BLACK HAWK BOONE BREMER BUCHANAN BUTLER CEDAR CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLARKE CLAYTON DALLAS DAVIS DECATUR DELAWARE DUBUQUE FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN GREENE GRUNDY GUTHRIE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARDIN HOWARD HUMBOLDT IOWA JASPER JEFFERSON JOHNSON JONES KEOKUK LINN LUCAS MADISON MAHASKA MARION MARSHALL MITCHELL MONROE POLK POWESHIEK RINGGOLD STORY TAMA TAYLOR UNION VAN BUREN WAPELLO WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WINNESHIEK WORTH WRIGHT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Dakota; Dodge; Fillmore; Freeborn; Goodhue; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Rice; Steele; Wabasha; Waseca; Washington; Winona

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 507 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DAKOTA DODGE FILLMORE FREEBORN GOODHUE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED RICE STEELE WABASHA WASECA WASHINGTON WINONA

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

CLOSINGS: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

STATEWIDE REPORTS: Minnesota | Iowa