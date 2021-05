Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued: Following the latest conditions here

The remnants of what was probably some real big hail just south of Lake City #mnwx pic.twitter.com/RXSUHAhc4L — Sean Macaday (@MacadayWX) May 25, 2021

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Goodhue; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 203 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DODGE FILLMORE GOODHUE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

CLOSINGS: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android