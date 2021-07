Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 3 p.m. for many counties in viewing area

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Freeborn; Goodhue; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Rice; Steele; Wabasha; Waseca; Winona

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 377 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DODGE FILLMORE FREEBORN GOODHUE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED RICE STEELE WABASHA WASECA WINONA

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Buchanan; Chickasaw; Clayton; Delaware; Dubuque; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 377 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE BLACK HAWK BREMER BUCHANAN BUTLER CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLAYTON DELAWARE DUBUQUE FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN GRUNDY HARDIN HOWARD MITCHELL WINNESHIEK WORTH

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Grundy

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 377 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA GRUNDY IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA BUTLER IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK BREMER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLISON, APLINGTON, CEDAR FALLS, CLARKSVILLE, CONRAD, DIKE, DUMONT, GREENE, GRUNDY CENTER, PARKERSBURG, REINBECK, SHELL ROCK, WATERLOO, WAVERLY, AND WELLSBURG.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY. SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE. A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

