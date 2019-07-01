Severe Thunderstorm Watch for north Iowa, southern Minnesota

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clay; Dickinson; Emmet; Floyd; Hancock; Howard; Kossuth; Mitchell; Osceola; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 475 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLAY DICKINSON EMMET FLOYD HANCOCK HOWARD KOSSUTH MITCHELL OSCEOLA PALO ALTO WINNEBAGO WINNESHIEK WORTH

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Cottonwood; Dodge; Faribault; Fillmore; Freeborn; Goodhue; Jackson; Le Sueur; Martin; Mower; Nicollet; Nobles; Olmsted; Rice; Steele; Wabasha; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 475 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLUE EARTH BROWN COTTONWOOD DODGE FARIBAULT FILLMORE FREEBORN GOODHUE JACKSON LE SUEUR MARTIN MOWER NICOLLET NOBLES OLMSTED RICE STEELE WABASHA WASECA WATONWAN

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android