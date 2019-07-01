Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clay; Dickinson; Emmet; Floyd; Hancock; Howard; Kossuth; Mitchell; Osceola; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth
NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 475 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLAY DICKINSON EMMET FLOYD HANCOCK HOWARD KOSSUTH MITCHELL OSCEOLA PALO ALTO WINNEBAGO WINNESHIEK WORTH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Cottonwood; Dodge; Faribault; Fillmore; Freeborn; Goodhue; Jackson; Le Sueur; Martin; Mower; Nicollet; Nobles; Olmsted; Rice; Steele; Wabasha; Waseca; Watonwan
NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 475 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLUE EARTH BROWN COTTONWOOD DODGE FARIBAULT FILLMORE FREEBORN GOODHUE JACKSON LE SUEUR MARTIN MOWER NICOLLET NOBLES OLMSTED RICE STEELE WABASHA WASECA WATONWAN
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Related Content
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch for north Iowa, southern Minnesota
- Winter Storm Watch blankets southern Minnesota, part of north Iowa
- Possible severe weather later today in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued throughout viewing area
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 9 p.m.
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect in north Iowa
- Ready for a repeat? Winter Storm Watch issued for north Iowa, southern Minnesota
- Flood Warnings and Watches still in effect for north Iowa, southern Minnesota
- Strong winds roar through North Iowa and southern Minnesota
- Tracking roadways: Trouble spots on north Iowa, southern Minnesota roads