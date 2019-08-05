Clear
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for southern Minnesota counties

Watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 1:53 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 1:53 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chisago; Cottonwood; Dakota; Dodge; Faribault; Fillmore; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Houston; Isanti; Jackson; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Mower; Nicollet; Olmsted; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Wabasha; Waseca; Was

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 553 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA BLUE EARTH BROWN CARVER CHISAGO COTTONWOOD DAKOTA DODGE FARIBAULT FILLMORE FREEBORN GOODHUE HENNEPIN HOUSTON ISANTI JACKSON LE SUEUR MARTIN MCLEOD MOWER NICOLLET OLMSTED RAMSEY RICE SCOTT SIBLEY STEELE WABASHA WASECA WASHINGTON WATONWAN WINONA

