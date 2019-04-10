Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Several vehicles reported in Winneshiek County ditches

“Our roadways in Winneshiek County are covered with snow and ice."

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 1:31 PM

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities say “several” vehicles have been reported in ditches in northeast Iowa.
“Our roadways in Winneshiek County are covered with snow and ice. There have been several vehicles reported in the ditch. PLEASE exercise extreme caution when driving. Stay off the roads if possible. BE CAREFUL,” the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Tracking our continuing winter storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday afternoon weather update

Image

Wednesday afternoon weather update

Image

Tracking a Messy System Today

Image

Lourdes' boy's basketball coach David Norris steps down

Image

Reaction to Austin referendum failing

Image

Fundraiser for Stalker

Image

Highlights: GMLOK vs. Alden Conger-Glenville Emmons

Image

Maintain your sump pump

Image

Reaction to Austin referendum failing

Image

North Broadway Reconstruction Costs

Community Events