Several vehicles reported in Winneshiek County ditches

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities say “several” vehicles have been reported in ditches in northeast Iowa.
“Our roadways in Winneshiek County are covered with snow and ice. There have been several vehicles reported in the ditch. PLEASE exercise extreme caution when driving. Stay off the roads if possible. BE CAREFUL,” the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said.
