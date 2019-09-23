Several thousand dollars worth of equipment stolen in Olmsted County burglary

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rural burglary.
It was reported 7:30 pm Friday and the 76-year-old male victim says it must have happened sometime between Tuesday and Friday when he was gone. The man says he returned to his home in the 3300 block of County Road 7 to find a side door open on a detached garage.
Investigators say a little under $6,000 in equipment was taken, including a John Deere lawn tractor and three chainsaws.
