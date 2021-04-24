Clear

Several states resume use of J&J COVID vaccine

FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Joh
FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Joh

Government had ordered a pause on usage over blood clot fears.

Posted: Apr 24, 2021 2:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW YORK (AP) — With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday. Among the venues where it was being deployed: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Among the other states ordering or recommending a resumption, along with Indiana, were Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Tennessee and Virginia.

Those moves came swiftly after U.S. health officials said Friday evening that they were lifting an 11-day pause on vaccinations using the J&J vaccine. During the pause, scientific advisers decided the vaccine’s benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.

“The state of New York will resume administration of this vaccine at all of our state-run sites effective immediately,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Saturday morning.

“The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID and allow everyone to resume normalcy, and we have three proven vaccines at our disposal,” Cuomo said, urging New York residents to take whichever one is available to them first.

“The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can put the long COVID nightmare behind us once and for all,” he said.

The Indiana Department of Health announced resumption of a free COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, offering the J&J vaccine to anyone 18 or older. The clinic will be operating at least through April 30, when there will be a family vaccination day at which 16- and 17-year-olds also can be vaccinated.

"I can’t think of a better way to welcome the month of May in Indiana than getting your vaccine this week at the Yard of Bricks,” said Dr. Chris Weaver, chief clinical officer for Indiana University Health, which is partnering with the state in running the speedway clinic.

Virginia health officials also told providers to immediately resume their use of the J&J vaccine.

“This extra scrutiny should instill confidence in the system that is in place to guarantee COVID-19 vaccine safety,” said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator. “As with any vaccine, we encourage individuals to educate themselves on any potential side effects and to weigh that against the possibility of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.”

Avula received the J&J vaccine himself on April 1.

Missouri officials made a similar announcement, saying providers with J&J vaccine in stock can immediately begin administering it and that shipments from the federal government will resume next week.

Just over 105,000 doses of J&J had been administered in Missouri before the pause.

In Michigan, where local health departments have a key role in vaccination decision-making, the state’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, recommended resuming use of the J&J vaccine.

In Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous county, public health officials told vaccine providers they could resume administering J&J doses on Saturday, as long as they provided an updated fact sheet to recipients.

Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer for the county’s Department of Public Health, said the county has been working on developing additional materials to explain the clotting issue that prompted the pause.

Those will “include what we think is really important information about what to look for — the signs and symptoms if you were to have this, again, very rare reaction,” he said. “And we are going to underscore that this is a very rare reaction.”

The federal government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

But ultimately, federal health officials decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 564584

Reported Deaths: 7142
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1174771697
Ramsey48696859
Dakota43348426
Anoka39328420
Washington25394274
Stearns21351219
St. Louis17026298
Scott16343120
Wright15091130
Olmsted1287197
Sherburne1087080
Carver1001245
Clay791090
Rice7741102
Blue Earth708540
Kandiyohi635581
Crow Wing628586
Chisago559650
Otter Tail551273
Benton541597
Mower453432
Goodhue451072
Douglas447871
Winona440849
Nobles402348
McLeod400955
Morrison399559
Isanti387860
Itasca385953
Beltrami376957
Polk369567
Steele368714
Becker362148
Lyon350648
Carlton333452
Freeborn331129
Pine315821
Nicollet311743
Brown297139
Mille Lacs288851
Le Sueur276322
Todd271330
Cass255226
Meeker242337
Waseca232421
Martin217430
Wabasha20013
Roseau199919
Hubbard176041
Dodge17373
Renville173643
Redwood167535
Houston163115
Cottonwood159121
Fillmore15249
Pennington152119
Chippewa148137
Wadena146621
Faribault146219
Sibley137510
Kanabec136722
Aitkin129636
Watonwan12669
Rock124019
Jackson119710
Yellow Medicine112120
Pipestone111226
Pope10436
Murray10359
Swift101118
Marshall86417
Stevens84610
Clearwater80014
Lake79219
Koochiching78513
Wilkin77912
Lac qui Parle74322
Big Stone5794
Lincoln5633
Grant5568
Norman5269
Mahnomen5178
Unassigned50278
Kittson46922
Red Lake3887
Traverse3625
Lake of the Woods3103
Cook1500

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 360356

Reported Deaths: 5847
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56456609
Linn20446330
Scott19322236
Black Hawk15629306
Woodbury14987222
Johnson1420681
Dubuque13223204
Dallas1097596
Pottawattamie10860164
Story1038347
Warren562386
Clinton542391
Cerro Gordo526487
Webster509192
Sioux508873
Marshall477975
Muscatine464797
Des Moines444965
Wapello4258121
Buena Vista422740
Jasper409070
Plymouth399179
Lee369755
Marion356175
Jones294256
Henry287637
Carroll281252
Bremer280360
Crawford262740
Boone260133
Benton251755
Washington250250
Dickinson244643
Mahaska226150
Jackson219342
Kossuth214064
Clay213025
Tama207571
Delaware205239
Winneshiek195033
Page190921
Buchanan189231
Cedar185823
Fayette183841
Hardin182242
Wright180835
Hamilton178649
Harrison177373
Clayton167355
Butler162834
Mills159520
Cherokee157738
Floyd157242
Madison155919
Lyon155741
Poweshiek153333
Allamakee149551
Iowa146524
Hancock144334
Winnebago137631
Cass135754
Grundy135532
Calhoun133512
Jefferson131635
Emmet130640
Shelby129337
Sac128919
Louisa127449
Appanoose126947
Mitchell125441
Union123332
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie118829
Humboldt118426
Franklin113521
Palo Alto111523
Howard103122
Montgomery101737
Unassigned9980
Clarke98524
Keokuk95131
Monroe94528
Ida90133
Adair84932
Pocahontas84421
Monona82030
Davis80124
Osceola77416
Greene76910
Lucas76023
Worth7168
Taylor65412
Fremont6169
Decatur5929
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53624
Wayne52123
Audubon4989
Adams3314
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking a wintry mix before a big warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (4/24/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/22/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/21/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/20/21)

Image

Bulls defeat Grizzlies in Fraser Cup Final

Image

Bruins continue fight for playoff bid

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/19/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 4/19

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctor creates art for patients

Image

Electric car show

Community Events