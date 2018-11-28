Several rows of corn left in field to block snow drifts this winter

MASON CITY, Iowa- With the snow well on its way this season already you may notice some corn still standing in fields. No, that wasn’t forgotten, it was left there as part of the Iowa Department of Transportation’s “standing corn snow fence” program.

Eric Arthur and a number of his neighbors participate meaning Highway 65 sees a little less drifting snow during the winner. The DOT asks that farmers leave a few rows of corn on the South and east sides of major roadways to catch the snow.

Arthur is paid over $5 a bushel for the remaining corn. That is higher than the current market price.

He said he sees the difference himself when he travels down 65.

“The first snow with a nice northwestern wind that we are so use to in North Iowa that corn will be full of snow in about two hours,” he said.

Arthur explained that when they harvest the crops in the spring they can still sell the product if it was able to endure the winter.