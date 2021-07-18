Several road construction projects starting in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Several road construction projects are starting or expanding in Olmsted County.

The reconstruction of Valleyhigh Road NW will start between County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 5 and County Road 158. Valleyhigh Rd NW will be closed from 300 feet east of CSAH 5 to CR 158, with a detour that will allow for traffic to access CR 105 from CSAH 5. Valleyhigh Drive NW is expected to be closed to traffic until mid-November. Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Monday will also see the beginning of turn lane road work on Bamber Valley Rd SW at both Mayowood Estates Drive SW and Meadow Crossing Road SW. The work is estimated to be completed within three weeks, weather permitting, with flagging operations in place throughout the duration of the work.

Construction on North Broadway Avenue in Rochester is also extending further south. On Tuesday, the pedestrian detour for crossing Broadway Avenue will shift to 10 Street. This shift is to accommodate concrete work expected to last 4 days, weather permitting. North Broadway from 6 Street to 13 Street will completely close to all traffic on July 26 and that closure is expected to last until last August.

Also on July 26, 7 Street in Rochester will be closed from east of the Holiday Station access to west of the Great Harvest Bread access. The 7 Street and Broadway Avenue intersection will be completely closed. This traffic shutdown is expected to last 4 weeks, weather permitting.

And drivers on Civic Center Drive/Highway 15 who use the northbound Highway 52 on ramp in Rochester will experience a detour between 5 am and later afternoon on Tuesday as crews repair the noise wall on the ramp. This work is to fix damage caused by a crash and the northbound Hwy 52 right lane will also be closed during this timeframe from the Civic Center ramp to near the 19th Street exit.