Several people rescued after breaking through NE Iowa lake ice

Authorities say rescue crews responded three times Sunday.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 5:55 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier) — Several people have been rescued after breaking through ice on Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls.

Authorities say rescue crews responded three times Sunday.

In the first incident, other people in the area had already helped to safety three who'd broken through into the water while ice fishing. Rescue workers later returned to the lake after another person broke through, but he was able to get himself to safety.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that around 6:15 p.m., rescue workers were sent to help two teenagers.

Rescuers donned buoyant suits and then used a sled to get the teens back to shore.

