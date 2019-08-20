Clear

Several homes and businesses vandalized in Albert Lea

Sunday evening several businesses along Marshall St. were tagged with graffiti.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 8:02 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 8:35 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - From symbols to profanities, businesses, homes and even a church were defaced.

C]ssi Benson works at The Hair Place and Monday morning she noticed the word "Slayer" written on the side of her work.

“It's upsetting, very disrespectful to our community," Benson said.

Deputy Chief Darren Hanson with the Albert Lea Police Department says vandalism is a recurring issue.

"The way it looks they did it one night got away with it so they are gonna do it again,” Hanson said.

Sunday evening several businesses along Marshall St. were tagged with graffiti. Hanson says some places have been hit as many as 3 times in the last couple of weeks. He explained that his department is following up on leads.

