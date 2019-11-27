Several counties deal with spin outs

AUSTIN, Minn- The snow made landfall last night and did some damage to our roadways. Counties across the state spent the last 24 hours helping motorists get out of ditches or tending to accidents. Andy Ball started his day at midnight. The Austin man is braving the weather to plow I-90 from Austin to Dexter.

"About three a clock it was snowing I could only see a 10th of a mile," Ball said.

Despite Ball's hard work, several drivers didn't make it to their destination. While I was on my ride-along we came across this spin out on I90. In Olmsted County, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to at least 65 spin-outs from 1 am to 1 pm.

Mower County didn’t see as many but the sheriff’s department says there was a lot of damage.

Chief Deputy Mark May says just because the roads look clear it doesn't mean they are safe.

"The roads are getting plowed pretty good but there is still gonna be spots of iced cover by drifting snow," May said. "This could cause your tires to lose traction.”

May says drivers should slow down and give themselves enough time to get to their next location.

"Drive what's comfortable to you,” May said. “Just because the guy behind you is riding up on your bumper if he wants to pass you let him pass you. You don’t have to push yourself to maintain that speed because all vehicles are different. You're acclimated to your vehicle and know how your driving abilities are during this type of weather."