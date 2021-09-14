Several concert venues are starting to require either a vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Moving beyond mask mandates, several venues across Minnesota are now requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test result for entry.

After a year and a half, live shows are coming back to the Castle Community in Rochester. Co-owner of the venue, My Town, My Music, said they're excited to get back to doing shows again. But in order to do so, they felt requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test was the best way to ensure they can continue doing events in the long run. He said this is their way of keeping the audience, staff volunteers and even the community as comfortable as possible with indoor events.

Brandon Helgeson with Big Bang Companies in Rochester knows firsthand what it's like to put on live entertainment. "At the end of the day, we want to make sure that everybody is doing this and doing it safely," he explained. "But we do need everybody's help to make sure that happens. Because to be honest with you, we barely survived the first round of this. If we don't see our neighbors, our friends, our family helping out with the event industry, you can see a lot of companies like mine probably go away."

Helgeson said if we want live entertainment to continue, this is what's needed. "You know, I get that there's people that do and don't like masks and there's the whole political side of it. For me, it's just as simple as if this is something that's gonna need to be done to make sure that we can do events in a safe manner, that we can keep our neighbors safe and that we can keep businesses like mine afloat," he explained. "I'll mask up all day long without issue."

The first show back at the Castle Community is on September 25th with artists Lessie, Jillian Rae and Josiah Smith. Masks are highly recommended inside at the show.

You must be fully vaccinated to attend a show, meaning two weeks after your final dose. If you're getting a test, you must have a negative result 72 hours before the show.

With football season officially here, proof of vaccination is not required to enter U.S. Bank Stadium for a Vikings game.