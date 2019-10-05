Clear

Several come together for Community Coat Drive

Several area businesses have banded together for a Community Coat Drive.

Posted: Oct 5, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- The Minnesota winter is almost here. While many of us can just throw on our jacket and go on our way some people that don't have that luxury.

That's why several area businesses have banded together for a Community Coat Drive.
Mike Suk is one of the people behind the drive. He says this year their goal is to collect a thousand coats.

"There is still a lot of people that can't afford to go out and buy their coats,” Suk said. “ Last year we collected over 600 coats and we ran out."

He says the coats are needed now because the weather in Minnesota can change at the drop of a hat. If you would like to make a donation click on this link https://salvationarmynorth.org/northern/

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Prepare for some beautiful fall weather.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Coat Drive looking for donations

Image

Sports OT: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime Part 1

Image

Seasonal affective disorder

Image

Drive for new uniforms

Image

Chris PM Weather Forecast 10/4

Image

Pheasant Opener Preparation

Image

Senator Joni Ernst in North Iowa

Image

Fillmore Central Sends Off Teacher & Soldier

Image

Fall Folliage Fest

Community Events