Several come together for Community Coat Drive

ROCHESTER, Minn- The Minnesota winter is almost here. While many of us can just throw on our jacket and go on our way some people that don't have that luxury.

That's why several area businesses have banded together for a Community Coat Drive.

Mike Suk is one of the people behind the drive. He says this year their goal is to collect a thousand coats.

"There is still a lot of people that can't afford to go out and buy their coats,” Suk said. “ Last year we collected over 600 coats and we ran out."

He says the coats are needed now because the weather in Minnesota can change at the drop of a hat. If you would like to make a donation click on this link https://salvationarmynorth.org/northern/