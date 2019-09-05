Several blocks of Civic Center Drive to be closed to traffic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Beginning Friday, a stretch of Civic Center Drive is being completely closed to traffic.

The shutdown between 4th Avenue NW and 8th Avenue NW will affect both lanes and is expected to remain in place for at least 10 to 14 days, weather permitting. Rochester Public Works says the closure is due to unforeseen underground conditions affecting the utility installation across Civic Center Drive at 6th Avenue NW.

Crews will be working around the clock to finish installing a water main and sanitary sewers.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we make the necessary adjustment to move forward with this project,” says Chris Petree, Director of Public Works. “We are aware of the inconvenience and crews will be working as diligently as possible to get the road re-opened.”

Posted traffic detours will include:

• 7th Street NW via 4th Avenue NW and 11th Avenue NW

• Center Street West via 3rd/4th Avenues NW and 11th Avenue NW

• Local traffic only on Civic Center Drive from 8th Avenue NW to 11th Avenue NW

• Local traffic only on Civic Center Drive from 4th Avenue NW to the temporary entrance to Southern Minnesota Auto Supply/Auto Value Rochester

Pedestrian traffic and Rochester Public Transit Routes should not be affected but traffic congestion due to detours may cause longer travel times and delays in some transit service.