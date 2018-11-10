Clear

Several accidents reported in Mason City due to poor road conditions

Mason City PD asking drivers to slow down.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 9:11 AM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 9:13 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Police Department has a message for drivers after slippery roads caused numerous accidents this morning: Slow down.

The department has been responding to numerous accidents Friday morning as drivers try to navigate winter road conditions for the first time this season.

