Several U.S. mayors supporting universal basic income

KIMT NEWS 3 - With the pandemic causing millions of Americans to lose their jobs, an old idea might have some new life breathed into it.

Mayors in 25 major cities across the country are calling for universal basic income. It's a concept where everyone is guaranteed a check from the government every month.

One-time Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang made the idea one of the main platforms of his campaign.

Economics instructor Rayce Hardy thinks the idea might gain some traction, thanks to the economic woes caused by the pandemic.

"Staunch conservative Republicans and far left liberal Democrats are are talking about the same thing, the need to prop up economy right now. It just seems, on the surface, to be a pretty easy way to do that," said Hardy.

Hardy also thinks paying for such a program would mean new taxes, in the form of a national gas tax or possibly a national sales tax.

The concept is being tried in Stockton, California, where 125 people are receiving checks for $500 every month. The mayor of Stockton is extending the program until January of next year.

Both the mayors of St. Paul, Minnesota and Madison, Wisconsin support the idea.