Several Southeastern Minnesota waste facilities re-opening

KIMT NEWS 3 - This week, several Southeastern Minnesota waste facilities are re-opening after closing due to Coronavirus.

On Monday, Mower County's recylcing facilities and hazardous waste collection resumed. The City of Albert Lea also re-opened its waste transfer station and demolition landfill.

On Tuesday, the Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility will re-open, although the reusable items room is still closed until further notice. The Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus and compost site re-opened a few weeks ago. The Hazardous Waste Facility will have the same modified hours and procedures as the recycling center.

It's open 8 AM-4:30 PM on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Load your materials into the back of your vehicle and stay in your vehicle. Staff members will unload your waste for you.

If you're dropping off a material that requires a fee, you must pay in exact cash or checks.

"Spring is naturally a busy time for our facilities. A lot of people are doing spring cleaning so we've seen a steady traffic flow even with these modified operations," says Anthony Wittmer, Olmsted County Environmental Resources Department communications specialist.