Several Rochester businesses are fundraising for the Gift of Life Transplant House in honor of little boy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester businesses are coming together to raise money and awareness for transplant patients.

Jack's Bottle Shop is a fairly newer business selling beer, but the message the owner wants you to know goes beyond the craft. KIMT News 3 told you a couple months ago the story of Marcus Tolbert, who passed away in 2019 while waiting for a dual lung transplant. His dad, Jack Lester, wanted to stay busy and continue on with his legacy and that's how Jack's Bottle Shop was made possible.

Over the weekend would have been Marcus' 10th birthday. To celebrate, Lester is partnering with several Rochester businesses to create a 'Marcus Swag Bag' with the proceeds going to the Gift of Life Transplant House. "Transplant homes change people's lives and save people. Whether they're a guardian, whether they're a recipient, whether they are family, explained Lester. "Transplant homes - I can speak for both sides of our family - I think changed our lives for the better even though we didn't get to bring Marcus home."

Lester and his family lived in a transplant house for 6 months while Marcus was waiting for the transplant. He said staying there gave him a new outlook on life. "I learned from people that were given a second opportunity at life. That's what we were all on board for our son, Marcus, as well and we just ran out of time," explained Lester. "But he's still very much here with us and he knows what we're doing. He knows we're celebrating the best that we can. But the people that live at a transplant home, the appreciation for life is next to none."

The 'Marcus Swag Bags' are already on sale and they will be until April 10th. If you order one, you can expect to receive it in May.