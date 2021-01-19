Several RCTC programs ranked best in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Several programs at Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) have been ranked as the 2021 Best Associate Degrees in Minnesota and the Planes States Region.

TradeCollege.org ranks RCTC’s Facility and Service Technology (FAST) program #1 as the Best Building Management & Inspection Associate Degree in Minnesota; #1 as the Best Building Management & Inspection Undergraduate Certificate in the Plains States Region; and #1 as the Best Building Management & Inspection Undergraduate Certificate in Minnesota.

RCTC's Carpentry program is ranked #1 as the Best Construction Trades program in Minnesota and #2 among the Best Construction Trades Undergraduate Certificates in the Plains States Region. The College's Dental Assisting program is ranked #2 among the Best Dental Support Services Associates Degrees in Minnesota.

TradeCollege.org methodology can be found by clicking here.