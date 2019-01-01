Clear
Nearly a dozen people injured in Winnebago Co. crash

10 people injured in crash just northwest of Forest City.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 11:48 AM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2019 12:26 PM
Posted By: Amy Fleming

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - KIMT News 3 is working to learn more about a head-on collision overnight that sent 10 people, including teens, to the hospital.
It happened just before 3 a.m. on 120th avenue about five miles north west of Forest City.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, two vehicles collided head-on.
A total of 10 people ranging in age from 17 to 21 were taken to area hospitals - their conditions are unknown at this point.
State Patrol investigators tell us they believe alcohol may be a factor but the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story we're continuing to follow - be sure to tune in to our evening newscasts for the latest.

Cold temperatures ring in the new year.
