Nearly a dozen people injured in Winnebago Co. crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - KIMT News 3 is working to learn more about a head-on collision overnight that sent 10 people, including teens, to the hospital.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on 120th avenue about five miles north west of Forest City.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, two vehicles collided head-on.

A total of 10 people ranging in age from 17 to 21 were taken to area hospitals - their conditions are unknown at this point.

State Patrol investigators tell us they believe alcohol may be a factor but the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story we're continuing to follow - be sure to tune in to our evening newscasts for the latest.